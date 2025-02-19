Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Halliburton Unveils Next-Gen EcoStar® Electric Safety Valve, Advancing Well Safety and Efficiency

Halliburton Company launched the new EcoStar electric tubing-retrievable safety valve (eTRSV). This second-generation product builds on the success of the industry’s first electric TRSV, which won the OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award in 2017. With the new EcoStar eTRSV, Halliburton solved a three-decade industry challenge by eliminating hydraulic actuation from safety valve systems. In 2016, Halliburton installed the world’s first electric safety valve for a major operator, a system that remained fully operational for the life of the well. This innovation reduces the need for extensive surface facilities, streamlining operations, and enhancing personnel safety and field economics.

The EcoStar eTRSV acts as a fail-safe that closes in case of well incidents at the surface to safeguard personnel and the environment. Halliburton’s industry-leading deep water DepthStar® tubing-retrievable safety valve technology forms the foundation of the EcoStar eTRSV, which incorporates field-proven magnetic coupling technology and replaces the hydraulic actuation system with electric actuation. This design increases reliability by isolating the actuation system from the completion tubing fluid and pressure. It features independent and redundant electro-mechanical actuation and control systems, which enable more precise control, real-time position sensing, and valve health monitoring at the surface.

