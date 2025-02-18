Saudi and UAE Drilling Rig Owners Form Strategic Alliance

UAE-based shallow water drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has formed a strategic alliance with Arabian Drilling, the largest onshore and offshore drilling company in Saudi Arabia by fleet size, to work together on international rig deployment.

Shelf Drilling and Arabian Drilling signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the intention of forming a strategic alliance which aims to deploy some of Arabian Drilling’s premium jack-up rigs internationally and expand the reach and capabilities of both companies.

Under the alliance, Arabian Drilling will gain access to Shelf Drilling’s international operating platform and diverse customer relationships, while Shelf Drilling will seek to use some of Arabian Drilling’s high-specification jack-up rigs to meet specific contract requirements.

By combining resources, technical expertise and operational excellence, the alliance expects to be better positioned to deliver services to customers and increase the competitiveness of both companies.

“The alliance gives us a clear path to execute our strategy to develop an international footprint. Shelf Drilling’s expertise and international presence will bring our advanced, high-specification rigs to new markets.

“We see a strong cultural fit and a common focus on the highest Health, Safety and Environmental standards. The Alliance is an exciting new opportunity to create value,” said Ghassan Mirdad, CEO of Arabian Drilling.

“The alliance marks a significant step in our commitment to delivering operational excellence and best-in-class services to our customers.

“By leveraging Shelf Drilling’s extensive international presence, unique focus on safety, and fit-for-purpose business strategy with Arabian Drilling's premium jack-up rigs, we are well-positioned to unlock new opportunities in our core markets and drive value for our stakeholders,” added Greg O’Brien, CEO of Shelf Drilling.