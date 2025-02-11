Kystdesign Books Its Largest ROV and Subsea Equipment Order to Date

Engineering firm Kystdesign has secured a contract to supply four work class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and accompanying equipment as part of its largest ordered booked to date.

This significant agreement with an undisclosed client involves the supply of four Work Class ROVs, including Constructor and Constructor Compact models, along with Launch and Recovery systems (LARS), Remote Operating Centres (ROC), additional spares and extra equipment.

These comprehensive ROV solutions will support two Construction Support Vessels (CSVss) in the client’s fleet.

These four off Work Class ROV spreads along with LARS and ROC´s are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“This is a historic contract for Kystdesign in terms of value, and we are very proud that the client has put their trust in us.

“The scope of work is both complex and will be manufactured on a rapid timeline, which is a challenge we have accepted. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship with this new client.

“This partnership marks the beginning of a promising collaboration, opening opportunities for future projects and strengthening our presence in the worldwide subsea industry. This contract positions Kystdesign for significant growth and increased marked shares in the coming years,” said Olafur Gislason, Sales and Business Development Manager at Kystdesign.