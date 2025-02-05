McDermott Concludes Work at PTTEP’s Kikeh Gas Field Off Malaysia

McDermott has completed transportation, installation, and commissioning activities for the Kikeh subsea gas lift project, awarded by PTTEP Sabah Oil Limited (PTTEP) in the first quarter of 2024.

The project, executed by the company's Kuala Lumpur (KL) based team, in water depths of approximately 1,400 meters, progressed on a fast-track schedule.

It involved the replacement of an existing gas lift riser, and the installation of a new dynamic riser section, flowline, and two thermoplastic composite pipe jumpers, essential to maintaining gas delivery to the subsea production system tied back the Kikeh floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Rigorous safety protocols, readiness planning, robust engineering, and procurement efforts ensured seamless vessel mobilization, and completion of the offshore scope of work in under eight months.

"Completing the project ahead of schedule stands as testament to McDermott's capabilities in delivering safe and efficient solutions for deepwater field development projects.

"This project adds to our successful project execution track record and highlights our commitment to operational excellence, the importance of collaboration and teamwork, and the value of leveraging local expertise and resources to exceed customer expectations,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities.

Kikeh is a producing field, located approximately 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Labuan Island, offshore Sabah, East Malaysia. It came on stream in 2009 as one of the largest deepwater developments in Malaysia, at the time.