Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NOIA Ready to Drive Offshore Energy with Trump Administration

(c) Thitiyakorn Adobestock
(c) Thitiyakorn Adobestock

National Ocean Industries Association President Erik Milito issued the following statement regarding the inauguration of President Donald Trump:

"American offshore energy stands as a cornerstone of our nation's greatness. We are committed to working alongside the new administration and Congress to advance all facets of American offshore energy. Our focus is clear: achieving American energy dominance, driving innovation, ensuring market stability, lowering energy costs for future generations, enhancing national security by reducing foreign energy dependence, and upholding our commitment to responsible environmental stewardship.

"America is not just a participant, but the sets the global energy standard. We extend an open invitation to President Trump and his administration and to Congressional leaders to visit our work sites and projects, meet our dedicated workforce, and experience firsthand the cutting-edge nature of our projects, spanning from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic coast and beyond. We are excited about the prospects ahead and eager to contribute to a thriving, energy-secure nation."

Offshore People Offshore Energy Coastal/Inland Drilling Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

Rex Subsidiary Lime Petroleum AS Awarded New License in...
©HC FOTOSTUDIO/AdobeStock

OP/ED: When it Comes to Offshore Energy, Be Careful What...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

NOIA Ready to Drive Offshore Energy with Trump Administration

NOIA Ready to Drive Offshore E

Chevron Eyes Oil and Gas Exploration Off Greece

Chevron Eyes Oil and Gas Explo

ExxonMobil Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Egypt

ExxonMobil Makes Gas Discovery

UK Firm Finds Local Research Partner to Drive Adoption of OTEC in Brazil

UK Firm Finds Local Research P

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine