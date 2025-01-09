Danos Names Habbit Decommissioning Ops Manager

Danos has promoted Blake Habbit to lead the growth and development of the company's Gulf of Mexico decommissioning services.

As operations manager, Habbit will oversee business operations and customer support throughout the decommissioning phase. Leveraging Danos’ diverse portfolio of service offerings, he will coordinate across entities to ensure safe, seamless and efficient management of customers’ end-of-life projects.

CEO Paul Danos commended Habbit, stating "Blake’s extensive industry knowledge and proven track record of managing customer accounts make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that under his leadership, our decommissioning services will expand, and we will be able to support the changing needs of our customers as they transition end-of-life assets."

With 25 years of industry experience covering offshore production operations, drilling and safety, Habbit has proven to be an accomplished leader and well-respected energy professional. He joined Danos as a production services account manager in 2019 and was named senior account manager in 2023.

Habbit earned an associate degree in occupational health and safety from Columbia Southern University. A native of Lafayette, he lives in Youngsville, LA, with his wife Katie and their two sons, Mason (10) and Landon (12).