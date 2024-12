Colombia's national environmental licensing agency (ANLA) on Friday said it has awarded an environmental license to Anadarko Colombia Company, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum, to carry out oil and gas exploration in the country's Caribbean waters.

The exploration will take place in Block Col-1, the ANLA said in a statement, where Environment Minister Susana Muhamad said the license was awarded following ‘a rigorous evaluation.'





(Reuters - Reporting by Oliver Griffin)