KENC to Outfit Jack-Up Vessel Bound for Work at UK Offshore Wind Farm

KENC Engineering has secured multiple contract awards from an unnamed transport and installation (T&I) contractor to provide engineering work for a jack-up vessel set for operations at U.K. offshore wind farm.

KENC’s scope of work includes the design and engineering of a hose reel platform that houses the HPU (hydraulic power unit), a hose saddle, a control cabin work frame and a gangway platform. The challenge was to come up with custommade solutions that were light, stable and strong to fit the deck requirements of the jack-up vessel.

Engineering is already well underway, with completion scheduled for the upcoming project in 2025.

The company’s work will contribute to the safe and efficient installation the purpose-built jack-up vessel will undertake at U.K. offshore wind farm.

“We’re proud to work with the contractor on these scopes. This collaboration allows us to leverage our experience of vessel outfitting and mobilization support for offshore wind installation projects,” said Eric Buining, Managing Director of KENC Engineering.