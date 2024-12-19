Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

KENC to Outfit Jack-Up Vessel Bound for Work at UK Offshore Wind Farm

(Credit: KENC Engineering)
(Credit: KENC Engineering)

KENC Engineering has secured multiple contract awards from an unnamed transport and installation (T&I) contractor to provide engineering work for a jack-up vessel set for operations at U.K. offshore wind farm.

KENC’s scope of work includes the design and engineering of a hose reel platform that houses the HPU (hydraulic power unit), a hose saddle, a control cabin work frame and a gangway platform. The challenge was to come up with custommade solutions that were light, stable and strong to fit the deck requirements of the jack-up vessel.

Engineering is already well underway, with completion scheduled for the upcoming project in 2025.

The company’s work will contribute to the safe and efficient installation the purpose-built jack-up vessel will undertake at U.K. offshore wind farm.

 “We’re proud to work with the contractor on these scopes. This collaboration allows us to leverage our experience of vessel outfitting and mobilization support for offshore wind installation projects,” said Eric Buining, Managing Director of KENC Engineering.

Offshore Marine Equipment Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Jack-ups Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: CMM)

Kongsberg to Work on Six Hybrid CMM's PSVs Bound for...
© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

Ørsted Awards Multi-Million Dollar Contracts for Hornsea 3...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind: The Market Projection Through 2035

Floating Offshore Wind: The Ma

Current News

Full Ramp Up of Tyra II Gas Development Hits Another Delay

Full Ramp Up of Tyra II Gas De

Equinor Gets Power Contract Offer for South Korea’s Floating Wind Farm

Equinor Gets Power Contract Of

Brava Energia to Sell Potiguar Basin’s Gas Infrastructure to PetroReconcavo

Brava Energia to Sell Potiguar

KENC to Outfit Jack-Up Vessel Bound for Work at UK Offshore Wind Farm

KENC to Outfit Jack-Up Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine