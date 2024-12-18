Bureau Veritas, SHI Partner Up for Floating Storage and CCS Solutions

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) have partnered up to develop Floating CO2 Storage Units (FCSU) and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) projects in the Republic of Korea in an effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The collaboration will center on validating and certifying cutting-edge CCS technologies that are cost-effective and sustainable.

By blending BV's certification expertise with SHI's innovative technology, the partnership aims to set new industry standards and accelerate the deployment of CCS solutions that can drive a greener, more efficient future.

BV and SHI will also collaborate on pilot projects to test the commercial potential of CCS technologies.

According to the partners, they will conduct environmental studies and develop risk management plans to ensure the safety and sustainability of CCS projects, while BV will use its certification expertise to handle technical reviews and independent risk assessments.

"Our partnership with SHI is an important step in our efforts to support the deployment of innovative carbon capture and storage technologies. By combining our expertise, we aim to advance the commercialization of FCSU and CCS solutions, which are critical for achieving global climate goals,” said Alex Gregg-Smith, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific (APA) at BV.

“This collaboration marks a significant step towards realizing our vision of a sustainable future. By leveraging the strengths of both SHI and BV, we are committed to accelerating the deployment of carbon capture and storage solutions that meet the evolving demands of the global maritime and offshore industries,” added Haeki Jang, Chief Technology Officer, SHI.