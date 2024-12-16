Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Tugdock's TSP Technology gets DNV nod

Tugdock has reached a significant milestone as its Tugdock Submersible Platform (TSP) is awarded the prestigious ‘Statement of Feasibility’ from DNV, the world’s leading  independent energy expert and assurance provider.

This endorsement recognizes the TSP as a transformative technology with applications across multiple markets, including floating offshore wind, vessel drydocking and decommissioning.

The TSP is a pinned, open steel-frame that uses the company’s patented vertical air buoyancy cylinders. The system is road transportable and once assembled on site serves as a modular dry dock of any width or length combination (in 5 meter increments) up to 120m x 120m.  It can be used for lifting and launching heavy marine structures or vessels and as a modular workstation.

