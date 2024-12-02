TVO Selects Collins to Head Australian Ops

Trendsetter Vulcan Offshore (TVO) appointed Russell Collins as Country Manager, Australia, to head up the company’s newly opened office in Perth.

“As more demand arises for TVO services in Australia and Southeast Asia, we are investing to make it easier for companies in the region to get in touch with our team and access our solutions,” says TVO President Jim Maher. “Having Russell in our office in Perth means we can more quickly respond to local needs for our technology and expertise.”

With a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Western Australia and more than three decades spent in the offshore oil and gas sector, Collins has extensive commercial and corporate leadership experience, from engineering design to executive management roles. He brings a wealth of international market experience to the TVO business development team from dozens of successful projects executed in Aberdeen, Japan, Houston, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, Timor Leste, Sri Lanka and Sakhalin Island.

TVO technologies have been implemented offshore Australia to reduce wellhead cyclic stresses in harsh environments and support P&A projects.