INEOS Orders CO2 Carrier

Source: INEOS
INEOS and Royal Wagenborg have signed an agreement for the delivery of a CO2 carrier dedicated to Project Greensand, led by INEOS with its partners Harbour Energy and Nordsøfonden.

Project Greensand has already marked a world-first achievement by demonstrating the safe, cross-border transport of CO₂ for injection into a depleted oil field. In March 2023, HM King Frederik of Denmark authorized the first injection of CO₂ into Danish subsoil in the North Sea.

The agreement with Royal Wagenborg marks the first deployment of a dedicated CO₂ vessel for Project Greensand. This purpose-built CO₂ carrier will facilitate large-scale transport of CO₂ to the Greensand storage site in the Danish North Sea.

David Bucknall, CEO INEOS Energy said: “The lack of dedicated CO₂ carriers has been a bottleneck for advancing CCS projects within Europe. The collaboration between INEOS and Royal Wagenborg serves as a breakthrough moment for the EU’s climate goals, offering a viable solution for large-scale CO₂ transport. The agreement highlights the commitment of INEOS, Royal Wagenborg, and the governments of the Netherlands and Denmark to achieving a sustainable and low-carbon future.”

INEOS aims to establish the first CO₂ storage within the EU in Greensand by 2026. The project aspires to store up to 400,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually in the initial phase, with plans to increase capacity to up to 8 million tonnes per year by 2030.  

