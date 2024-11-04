New Industry Alliance Targets Tech Supply for Multi-MW Tidal Energy Projects

SKF, Proteus Marine Renewables, and GE Vernova’s Power Conversion business have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), setting out the framework for a potential alliance to supply tidal turbine generation systems to developers of tidal arrays for commercial tidal stream projects.

An initial focus will be the supply of a minimum 59 MW to Simec Atlantis Energy’s MeyGen at its site in Scotland, the largest tidal stream facility in the world.

The agreement illustrates the intent to collaborate on development, delivery, operations and maintenance, utilizing the partners’ expert capabilities to provide robust operational performance.

As part of the alliance, SKF Marine intends to supply rotating equipment for the tidal generation system, comprising the main powertrain, its integration and assembly.

Proteus Marine Renewables plans to provide system design, final assembly, installation, commissioning, tidal turbine generation speciality components, other offshore services and delivery, while the scope of GE Vernova, Power Conversion, will cover the supply of electrical systems, from generator to grid.

“We believe that ocean energy will play a crucial role in the required future sustainable energy mix. Globally, the EU and UK are at the forefront of technology development to harvest this huge untapped resource and over the past 15 years, our dedicated ocean energy team has partnered with leading wave and tidal energy device developers to create reliable, intelligent and clean rotating equipment solutions from the early design stages.

“We are therefore excited that, in collaboration with Proteus Marine Renewables and GE Vernova, we are now advancing into the industrialisation of tidal energy,” said Martin Johannsmann, Managing Director at SKF Marine.

“Collaborating with the aim to establish an alliance with SKF and GE Vernova is a significant step in the commercialization of tidal energy. Together, we have the capacity to deliver complete power systems using what will be the world’s largest tidal turbines providing a cost-effective and truly sustainable solution.

“The commitment now from MeyGen for us to work towards execution of a £200m+ EPC contract with them shows confidence in our product and the delivery model, which will see us grow our team in Scotland and invest in assembly and manufacturing,” added Drew Blaxland, Chief Executive Officer at Proteus Marine Renewables.

“MeyGen is the largest tidal stream facility in the world and we are delighted to be working with some of the biggest names in the sector to bring about the next phase of the project. MeyGen has eclipsed all records for the industry and the delivery of a turbine facility in Scotland, delivering hundreds of jobs, demonstrates that tidal is able to deliver real investment when it is backed. We look forward to working with Proteus, GE Vernova and SKF Marine to unlock this exciting opportunity,” noted Graham Reid, CEO of Simec Atlantis Energy, majority owner of MeyGen.