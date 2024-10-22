Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Engine Upgrade for TDI-Brooks' Vessel Brooks McCall

(Photo: TDI-Brooks)
(Photo: TDI-Brooks)

TDI-Brooks on Tuesday announced it will repower its oceanographic research vessel Brooks McCall to ensure compliance with California Air Resources Board (CARB) emissions regulations ahead of a U.S. West Coast offshore wind survey campaign next year.

The 2000-built Brooks McCall is a 48.46-meter (LOA) Jones Act-complaint multi-use vessel suited for various comprehensive site investigation surveys and research duties.

TDI-Brooks said it will replace the vessel's three diesel propulsion engines and two generators with Tier 3 diesel engines. The work will be conducted in Port Arthur, Texas after new diesel engines and generators are delivered in February and March.

The Brooks McCall is scheduled to be deployed along the U.S. West Coast in May/June 2025 to provide geotechnical services to multiple offshore wind developers in the forthcoming summer.

