C-Innovation Awarded IMR Contract from BP

(Photo: C-Innovation)
Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) aﬃliate C-Innovation (C-I) on Monday announced it has signed a new three-year contract with bp for field development, and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work.

The contract, which has options for two one-year extensions, is for the provision of two subsea construction vessels, C-Constructor and Holiday, and access to a fleet of specialized subsea and supply vessels. It also includes project management, engineering, equipment, logistics and port services. The C-Constructor and Holiday are both light construction vessels equipped with 150 MT subsea cranes and two Schilling UHD work class remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) each.

Ryan Combs, C-I’s bp Program Manager, said, “This multi-year contract in the Gulf of Mexico secures the C-Constructor and Holiday to support a diverse array of subsea activities including construction, inspection, survey and decommissioning projects. C-I will act as the contracting lead from front end engineering to offshore execution.”

