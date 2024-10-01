Empire Energy Offshore, Sarens Partner Up for US Offshore Wind

Empire Energy Partners’ Offshore Division has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) framework agreement with Sarens to enhance the development of U.S. offshore wind projects.

The collaboration, which combines Empire Energy’s engineering, procurement, and construction capabilities with Sarens’ expertise in large-scale heavy lifting and transport, aims to create a unified solution for offshore wind developers.

This formalizes the intent of both organizations to leverage their combined strengths in order to address the rapidly growing demand for integrated EPC solutions in the U.S. offshore wind market.

As part of the partnership, Empire Energy Offshore will lead as the primary EPC contractor, while Sarens will provide critical heavy lifting, transport, and engineering support, ensuring projects are completed safely and efficiently.

“This partnership will allow us to expand our services in the U.S. offshore wind market. By working with Sarens, we can offer our clients a full-service solution from start to finish, positioning ourselves as leaders in the renewable energy space,” said Mike Milledge, Senior Director of Offshore Wind at Empire Energy Partners.

"We are excited to collaborate with Empire Energy Offshore to provide our industry-leading heavy lifting and transport solutions to the offshore wind market. By working together, we can offer a seamless, integrated service that will streamline project execution and ensure the success of offshore wind developments in the United States,” added Steven Sarens, Managing Director of Sarens Projects USA.