Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Empire Energy Offshore, Sarens Partner Up for US Offshore Wind

(Credit: Sarens)
(Credit: Sarens)

Empire Energy Partners’ Offshore Division has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) framework agreement with Sarens to enhance the development of U.S. offshore wind projects.

The collaboration, which combines Empire Energy’s engineering, procurement, and construction capabilities with Sarens’ expertise in large-scale heavy lifting and transport, aims to create a unified solution for offshore wind developers.

This formalizes the intent of both organizations to leverage their combined strengths in order to address the rapidly growing demand for integrated EPC solutions in the U.S. offshore wind market.

As part of the partnership, Empire Energy Offshore will lead as the primary EPC contractor, while Sarens will provide critical heavy lifting, transport, and engineering support, ensuring projects are completed safely and efficiently.

“This partnership will allow us to expand our services in the U.S. offshore wind market. By working with Sarens, we can offer our clients a full-service solution from start to finish, positioning ourselves as leaders in the renewable energy space,” said Mike Milledge, Senior Director of Offshore Wind at Empire Energy Partners.

"We are excited to collaborate with Empire Energy Offshore to provide our industry-leading heavy lifting and transport solutions to the offshore wind market. By working together, we can offer a seamless, integrated service that will streamline project execution and ensure the success of offshore wind developments in the United States,” added Steven Sarens, Managing Director of Sarens Projects USA.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind North America

Related Offshore News

© 3plusx / Adobe Stock

RWE Gets Long-Term Lease to Set Up O&M Base for Polish...
(Credit: BlueFloat)

BlueFloat Finds Chinese Partner to Advance Floating Wind...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind Hammer Pile-Driving Tech for Offshore Wind (Video)

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind H

Current News

One of the World's Largest Offshore Wind Developers Could Be for Sale

One of the World's Largest Off

Samsung Heavy Industries’ FCSU Design Earns Approval from Bureau Veritas

Samsung Heavy Industries’ FCSU

TotalEnergies Greenlights $10.5B GranMorgu Oil Development Offshore Suriname

TotalEnergies Greenlights $10.

Empire Energy Offshore, Sarens Partner Up for US Offshore Wind

Empire Energy Offshore, Sarens

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine