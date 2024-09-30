Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Interocean’s Drone Inspections for Mobile Offshore Units Get Certified

Interocean NDT Inspector Demonstrating the Elios 3 UT Drone (Credit: Interocean)
Specialist provider of offshore support services Interocean Marine Services has become one of the first companies to receive American Bureuau of Shipping (ABS) and DNV approval for Ultrasonic Thickness Measurements (UTM) by use of drones on mobile offshore units.

With these additional certifications, Interocean is set to incorporate its advanced drone technology into its service offering, further strengthening its position as a provider of class survey inspections.

This announcement follows the adoption of the Elios 3 UT drone to Interocean’s unmanned autonomous vehicle (UAV) fleet.

According to the company, the UTM payload for the Elios 3 UT drone is a step change in integrity inspection as it provides readings ten times faster than traditional methods.

“We are thrilled to have secured this certification amendment from ABS and DNV. With the integration of drone technology, we're set to revolutionize how ultrasonic thickness gauging surveys are completed offshore, offering a game-changing solution that will lower costs whilst minimizing operational risks.

“We're excited to bring this innovative service to our valued clients and new customers across the energy sector, setting a new standard for efficiency and safety in the industry,” said Steven Henderson, Manager of Remote Inspections.

