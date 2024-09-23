Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Wants a 40% Stake in Galp's Mega Oil Block in Namibia

Hercules rig (File photo: Odfjell Drilling)
Hercules rig (File photo: Odfjell Drilling)

Brazil's Petrobras is expected to seek the entire 40% stake of Namibia's Mopane oil and gas exploration block put up for sale by Portugal's Galp, a director at the state-run oil firm said on Monday.

To operate the oil field, Petrobras would need the full 40% stake, said Exploration and Production Director Sylvia dos Anjos on the sidelines of the oil and gas event in Rio de Janeiro.

"Operating with less than 40% is very bad... (Galp) offered the operation, and no one operates with less than 40%," Anjos told journalists.

In July, the executive told Reuters that Petrobras had made a non-binding offer in the bidding process opened by the Portuguese company that would make it the operator of the field.

But so far there has been "no progress" in the process, she said on Monday.

"We know Brazil very well, we also know Africa very well. So, naturally, if we go somewhere abroad, Africa is a good place," she said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Fabio Teixeira)

Industry News Africa

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Damen)

Damen Starts Building Support Vessels to Fill Rising...
© evannovostro / Adobe Stock

Golar Takes FID for MK II FLNG

World Energy Jobs
Newfoundland and Labrador
eMagazine Supplement
Newfoundland and Labrador
 eMag     Digital     PDF 
Sponsored by:

Insight

Offshore Wind Opponents in Australia, Europe Lean on US Groups for Advice

Offshore Wind Opponents in Aus

Video

SBM Offshore’s FPSO for ExxonMobil’s Guyana Oil Project Takes Final Shape (Video)

SBM Offshore’s FPSO for ExxonM

Current News

FTC Set to Greenlight Chevron's $53 Billion Hess Buy

FTC Set to Greenlight Chevron'

Offshore Wind Opponents in Australia, Europe Lean on US Groups for Advice

Offshore Wind Opponents in Aus

Petrobras Wants a 40% Stake in Galp's Mega Oil Block in Namibia

Petrobras Wants a 40% Stake in

Four New OCVs Equipped with SCHOTTEL Propulsion Systems

Four New OCVs Equipped with SC

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine