SMD Sells Its First Electric Atom ROV

(Credit: SMD)
Subsea technology company Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD) has closed the first sale of its compact workclass electric ROV, the Atom EV, to Greece’s Hellenic Centre for Marine Research (HCMR), a public center undertaking marine research in the Eastern Mediterranean.

With a 4,000 m rated turnkey system, Atom e-ROV is an ultra-compact work class ROV comparable in size to a large electric ROV.

The vehicle is suitable for renewable applications, drill support, survey and light construction duties and can be mobilized on vessels and rigs with limited deck space.

The Atom e-ROV will be delivered to HCMR in the summer of 2025 to be fitted onto an existing vessel and used as part of the organization’s frequent deep-water missions.

 “As part of a significant upgrade to its primary marine facilities, HCMR was seeking a sustainable and adaptable vehicle with which to conduct its operations.

“The Atom EV is the creation of our specialist Innovation Division, which is dedicated to engineering technology that pushes boundaries and propels the industry forward. This flexible ROV system can convert 63 percent of inputted power into usable thrust performance, and with a modular design, its configuration can be easily optimised for the job at hand.

“We give special thanks to the fantastic team at Maresco for their role in facilitating this exciting partnership,” said John McCann, SMD’s Business Development Manager.

