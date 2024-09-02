Unviable Investment Climate Puts Swedish Offshore Wind Project on Pause

Vattenfall has decided to pause the development of the offshore wind power project Swedish Kriegers Flak until further notice, due to unviable investment prerequisites in Sweden.

Swedish Kriegers Flak, located about 30 km south of Trelleborg, is Sweden's most mature offshore wind power project. The wind farm is estimated to generate 2.7 TWh of fossil-free electricity per year.

The investment prerequisites for offshore wind in Sweden are currently not viable and Vattenfall has therefore decided to pause all further development of the project, the company said.

In May 2022, the Swedish Kriegers Flak was granted a building permit by the government for 35-50 wind turbines.

The wind farm was planned for production start in 2028, which is no longer possible.

“Would the investment prerequisites improve and the permits are still valid, the project can be resumed,” Vattenfall said in a statement.

Vattenfall has previously communicated that one of the main prerequisites for investing in the project is a reasonable connection point to the national grid offshore.

The company is currently developing offshore wind projects in Sweden that together have the potential to annually deliver 18 TWh of fossil-free electricity by 2035.