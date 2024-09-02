Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

New Supply Chain Partnership Set to Lift South Korea's Offshore Wind

(Credit: Mammoet)
(Credit: Mammoet)

Mammoet and Samyang Marine Group have entered into a new partnership to provide heavy lifting and transport solutions for South Korea's offshore wind sector.

The collaboration is set to establish Offshore Service Port (OSP) facilities to serve projects across sectors in South Korea, with a primary focus on upcoming offshore wind projects.

The partnership will integrate full-spectrum terminal management, including handling, staging, marshaling and stevedoring services, with heavy lifting and installation capabilities. The OSPs, located in the ports of Busan and Masan, will cater to projects in South Korea and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

The initiative arises from the recognition that South Korea's expanding offshore wind market requires not just infrastructure, but also specialized logistics, handling, construction, and installation services that are critical to the offshore wind sector's success.

“South Korea's offshore wind sector holds immense potential, and our partnership with Mammoet brings together local and international expertise to provide comprehensive solutions for the industry. Together, we will deliver world-class services to support the construction and operation of offshore wind farms, driving the sector’s growth.” said S.C. Roe, Chairman of Samyang Marine Group.

"We’re excited to collaborate with Samyang Marine Group to address the critical challenges in South Korea's offshore wind market. With a strong track record of successful projects in Korea, including S-Oil’s Onsan refinery, the jacking of a 42,780t Arkutun Dagi topside at Okpo Shipyard in Geoje, and our recent jacking scope for Hailong Offshore Wind Farm project, this partnership is all about leveraging our combined strengths to create value and foster the growth of renewable energy in the region,” added Jack van den Brink, Managing Director of Mammoet Projects AMEA.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Heavy Lift Offshore Wind Supply Chain

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Vattenfall)

Vattenfall to Power Salzgitter’s Green Steel Production...
(Credit: RWE)

RWE Installs HVDC Converter Platform at Sofia Offshore...

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

Turkey's Botas Strikes 10-Year LNG Supply Deal with Shell

Turkey's Botas Strikes 10-Year

DOF Secures Another Job in Asia Pacific

DOF Secures Another Job in Asi

Archer and Raptor Data Join Forces for Well Integrity Services

Archer and Raptor Data Join Fo

Unviable Investment Climate Puts Swedish Offshore Wind Project on Pause

Unviable Investment Climate Pu

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine