New Supply Chain Partnership Set to Lift South Korea's Offshore Wind

Mammoet and Samyang Marine Group have entered into a new partnership to provide heavy lifting and transport solutions for South Korea's offshore wind sector.

The collaboration is set to establish Offshore Service Port (OSP) facilities to serve projects across sectors in South Korea, with a primary focus on upcoming offshore wind projects.

The partnership will integrate full-spectrum terminal management, including handling, staging, marshaling and stevedoring services, with heavy lifting and installation capabilities. The OSPs, located in the ports of Busan and Masan, will cater to projects in South Korea and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

The initiative arises from the recognition that South Korea's expanding offshore wind market requires not just infrastructure, but also specialized logistics, handling, construction, and installation services that are critical to the offshore wind sector's success.

“South Korea's offshore wind sector holds immense potential, and our partnership with Mammoet brings together local and international expertise to provide comprehensive solutions for the industry. Together, we will deliver world-class services to support the construction and operation of offshore wind farms, driving the sector’s growth.” said S.C. Roe, Chairman of Samyang Marine Group.

"We’re excited to collaborate with Samyang Marine Group to address the critical challenges in South Korea's offshore wind market. With a strong track record of successful projects in Korea, including S-Oil’s Onsan refinery, the jacking of a 42,780t Arkutun Dagi topside at Okpo Shipyard in Geoje, and our recent jacking scope for Hailong Offshore Wind Farm project, this partnership is all about leveraging our combined strengths to create value and foster the growth of renewable energy in the region,” added Jack van den Brink, Managing Director of Mammoet Projects AMEA.