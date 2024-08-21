CO2 Leak at Taiwan Offshore Wind Substation

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Canada-based Northland Power has confirmed a carbon dioxide leak on the Hai Long Changhua onshore substation, part of its offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The leak, which stemmed from the substation's fire suppression system, occurred at approximately 10 a.m. local time on August 20, impacting 17 onsite workers, Northland said in a statement.

The company said emergency services were immediately notified, and first aid measures were promptly administered at the scene. The affected individuals were transported to nearby hospitals, where they are currently receiving emergency treatment.

The leak has been contained, and all work at the onshore substation is suspended until further notice while the project team works with local authorities to investigate the cause of the incident and ensure the safety of personnel and the surrounding community, Northland said.

“The safety and well-being of our employees and partners remain our top priority,” said John Brace, Northland Power executive chair. “Our current focus is on the wellbeing of the affected workers and their families. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Currently in development, the Hai Long offshore wind project is located 45-70 kilometers off the Changhua coast in 35-55 meters water depth. The 1,022-megawatt (MW) development will be Taiwan's largest single offshore wind project when it connects to the grid between 2025 and 2026.

The project is being developed by Northland Power as well as Japan-based Mitsui & Co., Ltd and Malaysian-headquartered Gentari.