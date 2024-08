SLB and Palo Alto Networks said the two will expand their collaboration to strengthen cybersecurity for the energy sector, combining SLB’s cloud and edge technologies and domain experience in the energy industry with Palo Alto Networks’ cross-industry, platform-based cybersecurity solutions.

As part of the collaboration, SLB will integrate Palo Alto Networks Precision AI-powered cybersecurity platforms, including Prisma SASE, Prisma Cloud and Cortex XSIAM in its technology stack.