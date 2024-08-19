Gas Production Starts in Argo Cassiopea field, says Eni

Eni reports it started gas production from the Argo Cassiopea field, coming from one of the four subsea wells drilled in recent months in the Strait of Sicily. Once captured, the gas is transported through a 60 km subsea pipeline to the Gela processing plant, processed and fed into the national grid.

The Argo Cassiopea production project, operated by Eni in joint venture with Energean, has begun production just three years after the start of works. Production is carried out entirely under the sea, with no visual impact and near-zero emissions. A dedicated installation of 3.6 MWp of photovoltaic panels will ensure the project achieves carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Argo Cassiopea's reserves are estimated at around 10 billion cubic metres of gas, with peak annual production expected to 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas.







