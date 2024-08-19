Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gas Production Starts in Argo Cassiopea field, says Eni

Image courtesy Eni
Image courtesy Eni

Eni reports it started gas production from the Argo Cassiopea field, coming from one of the four subsea wells drilled in recent months in the Strait of Sicily. Once captured, the gas is transported through a 60 km subsea pipeline to the Gela processing plant, processed and fed into the national grid.

The Argo Cassiopea production project, operated by Eni in joint venture with Energean, has begun production just three years after the start of works. Production is carried out entirely under the sea, with no visual impact and near-zero emissions. A dedicated installation of 3.6 MWp of photovoltaic panels will ensure the project achieves carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Argo Cassiopea's reserves are estimated at around 10 billion cubic metres of gas, with peak annual production expected to 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas.



Energy Drilling Subsea Pipelines Industry News Activity Production Gas Italy

Related Offshore News

© Danish Defense

Germany Seeks Arrest of Ukrainian Diver in Nord Stream...
© kittikunfoto / Adobe Stock

ConocoPhillips Hires Raptor Data for P&A Verification and...

Insight

Europe's Gas Surplus Nearly Dried Up

Europe's Gas Surplus Nearly Dr

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

Production at Libya's Sharara Oilfield Up to 85,000 bpd

Maine Wins Federal Floating Wind Research Lease

Maine Wins Federal Floating Wi

A Hydrogen Balancing Act in Offshore Energy

A Hydrogen Balancing Act in Of

"World's Most Powerful Floating Wind Turbine" Sets Sail

"World's Most Powerful Floatin

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine