First LNG Cargo Sets Sail from New Fortress Energy’s Mexico FLNG (Video)

First LNG Cargo Sets Sail from New Fortress Energy's Mexico FLNG

(Credit: Screenshot/Video by New Fortress Energy)
(Credit: Screenshot/Video by New Fortress Energy)

One of the world’s leading LNG project developers New Fortress Energy (NFE) has completed the first cargo load and sail operation from its floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit offshore Altamira in Mexico.

The first cargo has been loaded onto the Energos Princess LNG carrier and will be delivered to NFE’s La Paz terminal.

“We’re excited to begin supplying our customers with our own LNG – a significant milestone for our company and the world of LNG,” NFE said on social media.


The operation follows the first production of LNG at its first 1.4 MTPA FLNG unit Fast LNG unit, FLNG 1, achieved on July 19, 2024.

NFE also secured a $700 million loan for the FLNG unit in Mexico.

The new loan will fully fund the construction of FLNG 2, and the new liquefaction unit will incorporate the same proprietary modular technology as FLNG 1.

The FLNG 2 is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.

