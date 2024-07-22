Ocyan Inks $135 Million Contract with Petrobras for Services in Buzios Field

EIG-owned Ocyan has signed a contract worth around 750 million reais ($134.61 million) to provide maintenance and maritime services to Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras, Ocyan's chief executive Jorge Luiz Mitidieri told Reuters.

The deal will last at least four years, in what is the largest individual contract signed by Ocyan since the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mitidieri, in his first interview after taking office in April.

Ocyan will provide services to Petrobras platforms in the Buzios field, the second-largest oil producer in Brazil behind the Tupi field. Both lie in the Santos pre-salt basin off the coast of Brazil.

The deal comes after Ocyan was purchased by EIG for $390 million at the end of 2023.

Ocyan is optimistic about signing new contracts, its CEO said, given the prospects for efficiencies with EIG, which is also a shareholder in the Port of Açu, a large deep-water and private industrial port complex in Rio de Janeiro.

The firm also sees opportunities in maintenance and offshore services, as demand has grown since the pandemic, said Mitidieri.

"Covid left everyone very paralyzed, especially in this maintenance area," he said. "Since Covid ended, at the end of 2021, with the vaccine in 2022, the maintenance of the units has been greatly intensified."





($1 = 5.5716 reais)

(Reuters - Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Fabio Teixeira; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)