SolarDuck, RWE Install Offshore Solar Pilot in Dutch North Sea

With the support of RWE, the Dutch-Norwegian company SolarDuck, has installed its offshore floating solar (OFPV) project, Merganser, off the Dutch coast.

The pilot project aims to test and demonstrate the structural, mooring and electrical designs and acquire knowledge about manufacturing, assembly, offshore installation and maintenance methodologies required for large-scale commercial deployment of OFPV.

Merganser has a capacity of 0.5 MWp and is located in the Dutch North Sea, approximately 12 kilometers off the coast of Scheveningen.

The scalable concept consists of six interconnected platforms, said to be able to withstand extreme offshore conditions.

The floating platforms were successfully connected to the mooring system in water depth of 20 meters.

Over the coming two years, Merganser will be monitored remotely with its more than 180 sensors fitted to monitor structural loads, connector and mooring loads and electrical performance, among other important performance criteria.

Also, Deltares, a Dutch independent institute for applied research, will support an extensive monitoring campaign on the ecological impact of OFPV.

“Standalone or also in combination with offshore wind farms, offshore floating solar could open up further offshore renewable energy opportunities – especially for countries with lower average wind speeds but lots of sunlight. With Merganser, we are gaining unique insights and first-hand experience in one of the most challenging offshore environments in the world,” said Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind.

“The successful installation of Merganser is proof of the dedication of SolarDuck’s team to electrify the world with offshore floating solar. However, we are not doing this alone.

“Our project partner, RWE, is a supporter of our technology and vision, in addition to other partners such as TNO, TU Delft, MARIN, and Deltares. Together with numerous supply chain partners, including Damen Shipyards, TMA, and Norsk Hydro, we have turned hard work into a positive change for the energy space,” added Koen Burgers, CEO SolarDuck.