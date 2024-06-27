Fugro Gets Offshore Wind Survey Job in Japan

Fugro has been awarded a site characterization contract for a 684 MW offshore wind farm development off the coast of the Japanese cities of Murakami and Tainai, Niigate Prefecture, Japan.

The offshore wind farm off the country’s west coast will be developed and realized by a consortium of RWE, Mitsui and Osaka Gas. Fugro’s geo-data will contribute to the detailed design of future turbine foundations and cable routes.

The fieldwork started in May 2024 and is being performed from Fugro jack-up platform, the Amberjack and two of Fugro’s vessels the Equator and the Mariner.

All are equipped with Fugro-owned geophysical, geotechnical and positioning systems, which will acquire geo-data to enable the detailed design of turbine foundations and cable routes.

“Fugro has been established in Japan for more than 30 years, and RWE is a key global client of ours. So we’re pleased that RWE, Mitsui & Co., and Osaka Gas have chosen us to deliver this important Japanese wind farm project, which will contribute to the country’s commitment to expand offshore wind capacity as part of its goal to be carbon neutral by 2050,” said Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Regional Sales Director.

Mitsui & Co., RWE and Osaka Gas have been selected to deliver a 684 MW wind farm off the coast of Niigata prefecture in northern Japan in Japan’s second offshore wind tender late in 2023.

The project will feature bottom-fixed type offshore wind turbines and is scheduled to start operation in 2029.