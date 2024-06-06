Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Murphy Oil Extends Noble Drillship in the Gulf of Mexico

(Photo: Noble Corporation)

Murphy Oil Corporation has exercised its option for the drillship Noble Stanley Lafosse to drill five additional wells in the Gulf of Mexico.

The extension is expected to span one year and has an estimated contract value of $177 million, according to Noble Corporation.

Included in this extension is an additional unpriced option for a further five wells, the offshore drilling contractor added. 

The Noble Stanley Lafosse is a Samsung 96K drillship built by Samsung Heavy Industries in 2014. It is capable or drilling to 40,000 feet in 12,000-foot water depths.

Drilling Activity North America Drillships

