Shearwater Kicks Off Pelotas Basin 3D Survey Off Brazil

Shearwater GeoServices has ramped up its multi-client activity by starting the Pelotas Basin 3D survey, offshore Brazil.

The survey represents the fifth multi-client 3D acquisition project so far for Shearwater, the company said.

The Pelotas Basin 3D is adding to Shearwater’s existing library in the conjugate Orange Basin of Namibia and is a continuation of the co-operation with joint-venture partner Searcher Seismic.

The basin attracted significant interest in the recent fourth cycle of the open acreage bid round and the project is supported by industry funding.

The initial phase of the Pelotas Basin 3D will be 3,800 sq.km, extending to 7,000 sq.km with a planned extension.

The joint-venture partners have prior to this successfully acquired over 12,500 sq.km in the highly prolific Orange Basin with significant industry support from multiple clients.

The final products of the four adjacent projects in the Orange Basin will be delivered upon completion of processing throughout 2024.

"It’s an exciting time as we build a fit for purpose organization to support Shearwater’s organic entry into multi-client. Together with complementary partnerships we are building a portfolio of investment opportunities for the future.

“These projects consolidate our entry into the multi-client domain. Making our robust asset base and industry leading technology accessible under the multi-client model demonstrates our continued ability to deliver value to our stakeholders in a changing marketplace,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.