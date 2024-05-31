OEG Renewables Finds Partner for Offshore Wind Services in Japan

OEG Renewables (OEGR), a subsidiary of OEG Energy Group, and Sojitz Machinery Corporation (SOMAC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the provision of pre-construction, operations and maintenance (O&M) and vessel services to offshore wind projects in Japan.

The partnership between OEGR and SOMAC, combines OEGR’s experience in delivering offshore energy solutions and SOMAC’s extensive in-country capabilities and resources to target the Japanese offshore wind market.

SOMAC is a trading company dealing in a full range of industrial machinery, offering total support for its customer’s growth in Japan and beyond.

“By partnering with SOMAC, a company with a deep heritage and extensive experience across multiple industrial sectors in Japan and the wider region, OEG Renewables has a strong credible strategic partner with which to grow and develop its integrated service offering in Japan's growing offshore wind sector.

“OEGR will leverage its position as the most experienced global provider of specialist subsea, topside, marine and cable services for offshore wind projects, with a deep commitment to investing in strong local teams to ensure long-term value for our regional stakeholders,” said Kevin Wu, Regional Director (OEG Renewables) APAC.

“We start to the next stage in Japan’s offshore wind market by cooperation with OEGR who has much experience offering a wide range of services in the offshore wind market, and also has success offering integrated solutions for OEMs and wind farm developers. SOMAC will support and provide OEGR’s services coordinated with our Japanese resources, based on our long history especially in industrial facility and marine markets” added Takahiro Morikawa, General Manager (SOMAC).

In the coming years, 3.5 GW is planned to be added to the existing 259.5 MW installed capacity as Japan targets 10 GW by 2030 and up to 35-40 GW by 2040, including from floating offshore wind, as part of its goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.