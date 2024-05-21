Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Van Oord Installs First Monopile Foundation at RWE’s 1.4GW Offshore Wind Farm

(Credit: Van Oord)
(Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel Aeolus has installed the first monopile foundation at RWE’s Sofia Offshore Wind Farm, located on Dogger Bank in the central North Sea.

With a capacity of 1.4 GW, Sofia is RWE’s largest offshore wind farm to date. After its expected commissioning in 2026, the project will be capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of 1.2 million typical UK homes.

Following the installation of the essential subsea cable infrastructure, the monopile foundation installation marks the start of offshore construction within the array itself.

It is the first of 100 foundations to be installed at the 593 km2 array.

Van Oord deployed its flexible fallpipe vessels Bravenes and Nordnes to install scour protection at the locations where the monopiles are now being installed.

The monopiles have a diameter of up to 8.8 metres, a length of up to 92 metres and a weight of up to 1,530 tonnes.

They have been manufactured by EEW in Rostock, Germany and are transported by barges to the Port of Tyne. This port serves as the storage and marshalling base for wind turbines foundations and is located near Newcastle on the River Tyne in North East England. 

For this project, so-called extended monopiles are used, eliminating the need for a transition piece.

Later this year, Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Calypso and trencher Dig-it will be deployed to install the 360 kilometres of array cables. The cables have been manufactured in Greece and are stored in the Port of Blyth, which is located just north of Newcastle.

The wind farm will use 100 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW offshore wind turbines (SG 14-222 DD), the most advanced offshore wind turbine technology available.

A total of 44 of the project’s 100 turbines will be equipped with recyclable blades. Once completed, each 14 MW turbine will be 252 metres tall, with a 108-metre carbon and fibreglass blade and a 222-metre diameter rotor sweeping an area of 39,000 m2.

“Installing the first monopile is a highly symbolic moment in the construction of every offshore wind farm. After 14 years of planning and preparation, this is a great achievement for the entire RWE team,” said Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind.

“We’re very pleased to announce reaching this significant milestone. Following thorough preparations, offshore construction is now in full swing, driven by a high performing project team and great cooperation with all partners involved,” added Roeland Ris, Project Director at Van Oord.

Offshore Renewable Energy North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Cadeler)

Cadeler Secures Up to $140M in Vessel Agreements with...

Vard to Build Two CSOVs for Taiwanese Client

Insight

Lula's Ambitions for Petrobras Hemmed in by New Rules

Lula's Ambitions for Petrobras

Video

LR Helps Offshore Operators Navigate Tough Technical Hurdles

LR Helps Offshore Operators Na

Current News

New Partnership Sets Sights on Offshore Wind Market in India and Asia-Pacific

New Partnership Sets Sights on

SeaBird Exploration Wins OBN Source Work for Its Eagle Explorer

SeaBird Exploration Wins OBN S

Havfram to Install Wind Turbines at Iberdrola’s Windanker Project

Havfram to Install Wind Turbin

PGS Streamlines Seismic Data Interpretation Services

PGS Streamlines Seismic Data I

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine