Senegal's O3S Orders Fast Supply Vessel from Penguin

O3S – Oil Senegal Support Services, a homegrown Senegalese operator servicing the country's fledgling offshore energy sector, has ordered a new 36-meter fast supply vessel (FSV) from Singaporean shipbuilder Penguin International. Construction on the new FSV is expected to start later this year, with delivery of the new vessel expected to take place in 2025.

The new Incat Crowther-designed vessel will be capable of transporting 28 service personnel as well as 20 tonnes of cargo at speeds of up to 33.5 knots. The vessel design incorporates a blend of features from the offshore wind and offshore oil and gas sectors. The underlying catamaran hull form is derived from Penguin's proven WindFlex-32 crew transfer vessel (CTV), which was codeveloped with Incat Crowther.

The vessel’s air-conditioned cabin on the main deck will feature spacious and comfortable seating as well as a medical suite, two toilets and dedicated luggage holds. The main cabin will also contain a refreshment kiosk and large TVs for safety briefings. Each demi hull features two berths for the vessel’s crew in addition to bathrooms complete with shower facilities.

The large 62m2 foredeck optimizes operational flexibility with a dedicated, enclosed cargo area and a FROG crew transfer crane that enables the safe transfer of personnel from the vessel to offshore infrastructure. The vessel has also been fitted with an ultra-high performance bow fender to optimize safety when transferring personnel to the platform in open ocean conditions.

The vessel’s elevated wheelhouse provides an excellent line of sight for the captain, while the upper deck also features a spacious, dedicated mess area and toilet for service personnel and the vessel’s four crew.

Designed with operational efficiency in mind, the new vessel will also be fitted with emissions reduction technology to ensure it is IMO Tier III compliant – offering emissions compliance significantly beyond other vessels operating in the region.

PRINCIPAL DIMENSIONS

Length Overall 119’ 5” / 36.4m

Length Waterline 106’ 3” / 32.4m

Beam Overall 32’ 10” / 10.0m

Draft (hull) 4’ 7” / 1.4m

Depth 13’ 3” / 4.05m

Construction Marine grade aluminum

CAPACITIES

Fuel Oil 13 869 gallons / 52 500 litres

Fresh Water 991 gallons / 3 750 litres

Sullage 991 gallons / 3 750 litres

Urea 835 gallons / 3 162 litres

Cargo deck capacity 20 tonnes

Personnel 28

Crew 4

PROPULSION AND PERFORMANCE

Speed (Service) 31.0 knots

Speed (Max) 33.5 knots

Main Engines 4 x Caterpillar C32

Power 4 x 1 081kW @ 2150rpm

Propulsion 4 x Hamilton HTX52

Generators 2 x Caterpillar C4.4

Emissions IMO Tier III

REGULATORY

Flag Senegal

Class / Survey BV  Hull ● Machinery, Fast Supply Vessel, Sea Area 3