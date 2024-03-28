Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ocean Infinity Inks Deal with Shell for Subsea Data Capture Services

(Credit: Ocean Infinity)
(Credit: Ocean Infinity)

U.S. marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has signed signing a global framework agreement (GFA) with Shell to provide its robotic fleet for servicing the offshore energy sector.

The GFA marks a significant milestone in the provision of lean-crewed and robotic seabed geomatics, spanning geophysical and geotechnical services, within the offshore energy sector.

It covers a 5-year period, encompassing all countries where Shell is currently active or plans to operate in the future.

Services governed by the GFA include the Armada fleet of uncrewed and lean-crewed vessels.

"This agreement enables new, lean-crewed vessels into high-value field work. Using our robotic fleet to service global offshore energy activities will power the maritime industry’s transformation into safer, more efficient new ways of working.

“It also solidifies a long-standing and valued collaboration between Shell and Ocean Infinity. Working through framework agreements like this allows us to achieve shorter lead-times, reduce risks, improve strategic alignment together with flexibility and scalability, work faster and ultimately supply our partners with their data more quickly.

“It enables us to optimise resources, making for more efficient and sustainable operations, such as by positioning our fleet more effectively to reduce transit times to and from work sites," said Katya Krylova, VP Business Development at Ocean Infinity.

Vessels Offshore Energy Geoscience Subsea Robotics Industry News Activity North America

Ocean Infinity Inks Deal with Shell for Subsea Data Capture Services

