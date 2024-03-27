Cadeler Signs Wind Turbine Installation Contract Worth Up to $150M

Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler has signed a contract to provide its vessel Wind Scylla for the installation of offshore wind turbines for an undisclosed client.

The contract is valued between $75 million and $150 million, including both the firm period and potential options.

The installation work is set to start in 2025 with Wind Scylla vessel, according to Cadeler.

During the project duration, spanning between 300 and 550 days, the client will utilize Cadeler’s team and fleet expertise to complete the work.

“This contract showcases Cadeler’s commitment to providing fleet flexibility to our trusted clients, optimizing the chances of project success and completion within time and budget.

“With our growing fleet of state-of-the-art wind farm installation vessels, Cadeler offers installation solutions to take on the most challenging and complex projects in offshore wind energy,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.