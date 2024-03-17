BOEM Starts Environmental Review of Proposed Wind Project off New Jersey

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will initiate the environmental review of a proposed wind energy project offshore New Jersey.

At its closest point, the approximately 81,129-acre lease area, OCS-A 0549, known as Atlantic Shores North, is located 8.4 miles from the New Jersey coast and approximately 60 miles from New York.

The Atlantic Shores’ proposal currently includes installation of up to 157 wind turbine generators, eight offshore substations, one permanent meteorological tower, and two temporary metocean buoys - for a total of up to 168 offshore structures. The plan also proposes two potential export cable corridors that would make landfall at: Sea Girt, New Jersey, and in either the New York City area or near Asbury Park, New Jersey.



