F&G’s Offshore Wind BargeRack Solution Gets DNV Certification

Naval architecture and engineering firm Friede & Goldman (F&G) has secured an approval in principle (AiP) from DNV’s Noble Denton Marine Warranty Survey (MWS) for its offshore wind BargeRack solution.

The BargeRack is a solution designed to enhance the efficiency and safety of feedering offshore wind turbines.

With Noble Denton marine services’ rigorous operability evaluation and certification process focusing on the BargeRack technology, F&G’s BargeRack has been recognized for meeting the highest standards in safety, reliability, and performance, the company said.

BargeRack solution is Jones Act compliant system, which enables direct lifting of wind turbine components from a fixed deck direct to foundation, eliminating redundant handling and streamlining installation processes.

It has been engineered to accommodate most existing barges without major modifications, allowing for broad retrofit application across the global wind turbine installation vessel fleet, according to the company.

"We are excited to receive the DNV Marine Warranty Approval for our innovative BargeRack solution. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering safe and efficient solutions to the maritime industry.

“The BargeRack's innovative design and its ability to be installed on the existing worldwide wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) fleet is as a true game-changer for the U.S. offshore wind industry. Now WTIVs working together with the U.S. tug and barge fleets can build U.S. offshore wind faster, safer, and more cost effective than ever,” said Todd Allen, Director - Renewables at Friede & Goldman.



