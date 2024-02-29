Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TotalEnergies Signs 16-Year LNG Supply Deal with Sembcorp

© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock
French energy major TotalEnergies has signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Sembcorp Fuels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries.

The deal entails the delivery of up to 0.8 million tons of LNG per annum (Mtpa) for a duration of 16 years, starting in 2027.

The LNG will be sourced from TotalEnergies’ global portfolio. This new agreement adds to the companies’ current SPA, which runs until 2029.

By supplying this additional LNG supply to Singapore, TotalEnergies is contributing to the country’s energy security and to its decarbonization goals.

This deal also reflects TotalEnergies’ commitment to supporting its customers in their transition to greater sustainability.

