Yantai Dual-fuel Methanol WTIV Design Receives ABS Approval

Classification society ABS reports it has issued approval in principle (AIP) to Chinese shipbuilder Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. for its design of a dual-fuel methanol, heavy-duty, offshore wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).

The WTIV is capable of transporting and installing the largest wind turbines in the world, those capable of producing up to 20 megawatts (MW) of electricity, and promises to reduce carbon emissions with its dual-fuel methanol propulsion system. The design also features a 3,500-ton leg encircling crane and a strong, sea-keeping dynamic positioning system (DPS) that aligns with ABS class requirements DPS-2.

“The vessel is designed for the European market, with a maximum lifting weight of 3,500 tons and a maximum lifting height of 228 meters above sea level and can carry seven sets of 14 MW or four sets of 20 MW wind turbine components. This vessel is equipped with a dual-fuel main engine and hybrid battery system, reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption. Given the complex international market and rising raw material prices, the design offers better economics and stronger competitiveness,” said Fu Qiang, Director of CIMC Raffles Strategy R&D Centre.

Rob Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Wind, said, “Support vessels like WTIVs are in short supply, and new builds are being hampered by challenging market dynamics. This design from Yantai promises to meet the need for high-capacity, heavy-duty offshore wind projects.”

Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Vice President of Global Sustainability, said, “ABS understands and is deeply involved in supporting clients with alternative fuels as part of their decarbonization journey. Methanol has emerged as a favorite among new designs as it represents a ‘here-now’ technology rather than a ‘hoped-for.’”