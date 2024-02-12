Sangomar FPSO Arrives in Senegal

Woodside Energy has announced that the Léopold Sédar Senghor FPSO has safely arrived offshore Senegal.

The arrival of the FPSO from Singapore at its final destination approximately 100 kilometres offshore Dakar, Senegal, marks the commencement of the next phase of the project: commissioning the FPSO and hooking up the 23 production, gas and water injection wells that make up the Sangomar Field Development Phase 1.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said: “The FPSO arrival brings us closer to first production which is targeted for mid-2024. We are proud to be Senegal’s first offshore oil project and firmly believe that this project will prove to be important to Senegal’s future development and prosperity.

“In addition to developing Senegal’s energy resources, we have already begun working with the Government of Senegal, local businesses and communities to develop programs that create business opportunities, build local capabilities, foster employment opportunities, and bring broad economic benefits as a result of our operations.

“The completion of this phase of the project is only possible through strong partnerships with the Senegalese Government, joint venture participant PETROSEN, and our contracting partners, all of whom have worked professionally and co-operatively since the final investment decision in January 2020.”

The Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 includes a stand-alone FPSO with subsea infrastructure and an expected production capacity of approximately 100,000 barrels/day.



