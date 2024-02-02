Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MOL to Supply FSRU for New Polish LNG Import Terminal

L to R: FSRU and LNG Carrier Concept (Credit: Gaz-System)
L to R: FSRU and LNG Carrier Concept (Credit: Gaz-System)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has been selected by Gaz-System as the preferred shipowner to time charter out a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for the planned LNG import terminal in the Gulf of Gdańsk in Poland.

Polish gas transmission system operator Gaz-System is the project developer and operator behind the future LNG terminal.

This is Poland's first such FSRU and is a strategically important piece of energy infrastructure which will enhance the country's energy security.

The FSRU is expected to be berthed at a mooring platform approximately 3km from the shore, in the area of the Port of Gdańsk between the mouths of the Vistula River branches: Śmiała and Martwa.

As part of the project, the necessary offshore and onshore infrastructure will also be constructed.

Commissioning of the complete project is planned in 2027/2028.

“The selection of the LNG FSRU supplier is an important milestone in the implementation of the FSRU Program which Gaz-System has pursued for many months now. In the near future, we will focus on developing the detailed terms of the so-called time charter party.

“Further, we need to obtain all necessary corporate approvals from Gaz-System's management bodies to sign the agreement with the shipowner,” said Andrzej Kensbok, Vice President of Gaz-System Management Board.

“Being selected for this strategically important project for Poland has been a great honor for MOL and we are committed to working closely with Gaz-System to deliver Poland's first FSRU which would not only strengthen the energy security in Poland, but in the region in the long-term,” added Toshinobu Shinoda, Senior Managing Executive Officer in charge of Europe and Africa region, MOL.

