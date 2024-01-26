Technip Energies Hands Over Coral Sul FLNG Unit to Eni

The performance tests on Eni’s Coral Sul floating LNG (FLNG) unit offshore Mozambique, led by Technip Energies, have confirmed the requirements of LNG production of above 3.4 million tons per year.

Following the completion of the performance tests, the Coral Sul FLNG unit has been handed over to Eni.

The FLNG was delivered and commissioned on schedule during 2023, and according to Technip Energies, the recent performance verification further contributes to our Eni’s ambition in Area 4 gas development.

The Coral Sul is Mozambique's first LNG project and first floating LNG facility ever deployed in the deep waters of the African continent.

The offshore Area 4 where the project is located, is operated by Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), a joint venture owned by Eni, ExxonMobil and CNPC, which holds a 70% interest in the Area 4 exploration and production concession contract.

Portuguese energy firm Galp, Korean Gas Corp. and Mozambique's state oil company ENH are the minority partners with 10% each.

Built by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea, the Coral Sul FLNG unit is 432 meters long and 66 meters wide, weighs around 220,000 tons, and has the capacity to accommodate up to 350 people in its eight-story Living Quarters module.

The FLNG is located at a water-depth of around 2,000 meters and is kept in position by means of 20 mooring lines that total 9,000 tons.

The Coral Sul project was sanctioned in 2017. The FLNG unit will produce LNG from the 450 billion cubic meters of gas of the Coral reservoir.

According to reports from October 2023, Italy's Eni hopes to reach a final investment decision on its second floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique by the end of June 2024, which could further boost the company’s gas output from Africa.