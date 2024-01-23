Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Set to Name Thomson Permanent CFO

Kate Thomson (Photo: BP)
Kate Thomson (Photo: BP)

BP is set to confirm Kate Thomson as its permanent chief financial officer after naming Murray Auchincloss as CEO last week, completing a leadership reshuffle following Bernard Looney's abrupt resignation in September, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The board is expected to decide on the appointment before BP reports its full year results on Feb. 6, one source close to the process said.

Thomson was appointed interim CFO a week after Auchincloss took the helm of the energy company on Sept. 12, when Looney stepped down for failing to disclose past relationships with employees.

A BP spokesperson said "the process for the CFO appointment is progressing, following on from the appointment of the CEO last week."

Thomson joined BP nearly 20 years ago and had previously led the finances of BP's oil and gas production and operations division.

Auchincloss, 53, served as CFO under Looney. He was named permanent CEO last week, pledging to stick with BP's energy transition plans.

BP's shares have underperformed those of its rivals since Looney's departure, raising speculation that the company could be an acquisition target amid a recent wave of consolidation.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Industry News

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Longitude Engineering)

Longitude Gets Subsea Engineering Job on Egypt’s Burullus...
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

Qatari LNG Tankers Resume Course Via Red Sea

Insight

US Plugs in First Large Offshore Wind Farm as Developers Play Catch-up

US Plugs in First Large Offsho

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

COSL Drilling Rig Heads to Norway for Repairs

COSL Drilling Rig Heads to Nor

BP Launches Its ‘Largest-Ever’ Seismic Program at Azerbaijan Oil Field

BP Launches Its ‘Largest-Ever’

Significant Potential for Cross-Border Offshore Grids in EU

Significant Potential for Cros

Baker Hughes Beats Profit Estimates

Baker Hughes Beats Profit Esti

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine