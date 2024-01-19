Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Odfjell Technology Set to Upgrade Heidrun FSU

Heidrun B FSU (Credit: OSM Thome)

Odfjell Technology has secured a contract from OSM Thome to provide upgrade and modification services on the Heidrun B Floating Storage Unit (FSU), owned by Equinor and partners.

Under the contract, Odfjell Technology will provide engineering, construction, and installation services on several tasks, including a new Volatile Organic Compounds Recovery System and replacement of an existing crane, that will increase the safety level and the technical condition of the FSU.

The contracted work started in May 2022 but is now formalized in a modification contract with OSM Thome, which is responsible for the daily operations and maintenance of the vessel, as well as technical integrity.

Estimated contract completion is in the first quarter of 2027, according to Odfjell Technology.

“We are thrilled to announce this significant milestone in our company’s journey as we take a step forward in the area of engineering and installation. Thanks to our versatile workforce, we have the capacity to successfully undertake a comprehensive range of 21 tasks within this specific scope of work,” said Anne Siri Sævareid, EVP Projects & Engineering at Odfjell Technology.

Heidrun B is an FSU operating at the Heidrun field, at the Halten bank in the Norwegian Sea. The vessel is owned by Equinor and its partners in the Heidrun license.

