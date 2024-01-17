Ignitis and CIP Secure Second Offshore Wind Deal in Estonia

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Ignitis Renewables have placed the highest bid in Estonia’s auction-based competitive tender, securing the rights for the development of an offshore wind farm in the Liivi 1 seabed area.

CIP and Ignitis Renewables placed the highest bid of $1.26 million (€ 1.16 million) for the Liivi 1 site, following their successful bid for the development of an offshore wind farm in the adjacent Liivi 2 sea area on announced in December 2023.

The maritime area of both Liivi 1 and Liivi 2 is located in the Gulf of Riga, northwest of Ruhnu Island, near Estonia’s Baltic Sea coast covering in total approximately 193 km2.

While the theoretical potential capacity of both sites is calculated to be 2.3 GW, depending on environmental impact assessment results, site optimization as well as other factors, the actual capacity of the offshore wind park is expected to between 1–1.5 GW.

The project is expected to become operational around 2035, the partners said.

The tender took place electronically from January 11 to 17, 2024. Estonia’s Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (CPTRA), which organized the tender, is expected to officially confirm the winner within three working days after the results of the tender are announced.