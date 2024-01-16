Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Three60 Energy Secures Two BW Offshore’s EPCC Jobs

(Credit: BW Energy/BW Offshore)
(Credit: BW Energy/BW Offshore)

Aberdeen-based offshore energy industry services firm Three60 Energy has secured work on BW Offshore’s Catcher and Adolo floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units.

Three60 will provide extensive engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services for BW Offshore’s Catcher and Adolo FPSOs, delivering complex brownfield modifications to the assets located offshore in the UK and Gabon.

“These two perpetual EPCC contracts demonstrate BW Offshore’s ongoing confidence in our global offering and how the benefits of our flexible, agile, and responsive delivery approach have been received in our relationship to date.

“Leveraging our expertise in floating systems, we remain committed to delivering value for BW Offshore and look forward to building a positive, collaborative relationship in the years ahead,” said Alasdair Smith, Managing Director of Three60 Energy’s EPCC business.

The contract for BW Offshore’s Catcher FPSO in the North Sea has recently been extended beyond fixed term. The Catcher FPSO has an oil storage capacity of 650,000 barrels and a processing capacity of 60,000 barrels per day. The FPSO has a design life of 20 years of uninterrupted operations.

Adolo FPSO is employed at the Hibiscus / Ruche Phase 1 development in the Dussafu license offshore Gabon. The oil produced at Hibiscus / Ruche is transported by pipeline to the BW Adolo FPSO for processing and storage before offloading to export tankers.

Energy Geoscience North Sea Activity FPSO Europe Africa

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

New Well at Denmark's Largest Offshore Gas Field Gets...
Port of Nigg (Credit: Global Energy Group)

Global Energy Group Gets Subsea 7 Contract for Aker BP's...

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

TechnipFMC Gets ‘Significant’ Contract from BP in Gulf of Mexico

TechnipFMC Gets ‘Significant’

BP Appoints Murray Auchincloss as New CEO

BP Appoints Murray Auchincloss

Guyana Expects $2.4 Billion in Oil Revenue in 2024 as Output Rises

Guyana Expects $2.4 Billion in

Norway Offers 24 Companies Ownership Interest for Oil and Gas Licenses

Norway Offers 24 Companies Own

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine