Three60 Energy Secures Two BW Offshore’s EPCC Jobs

Aberdeen-based offshore energy industry services firm Three60 Energy has secured work on BW Offshore’s Catcher and Adolo floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units.

Three60 will provide extensive engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services for BW Offshore’s Catcher and Adolo FPSOs, delivering complex brownfield modifications to the assets located offshore in the UK and Gabon.

“These two perpetual EPCC contracts demonstrate BW Offshore’s ongoing confidence in our global offering and how the benefits of our flexible, agile, and responsive delivery approach have been received in our relationship to date.

“Leveraging our expertise in floating systems, we remain committed to delivering value for BW Offshore and look forward to building a positive, collaborative relationship in the years ahead,” said Alasdair Smith, Managing Director of Three60 Energy’s EPCC business.

The contract for BW Offshore’s Catcher FPSO in the North Sea has recently been extended beyond fixed term. The Catcher FPSO has an oil storage capacity of 650,000 barrels and a processing capacity of 60,000 barrels per day. The FPSO has a design life of 20 years of uninterrupted operations.

Adolo FPSO is employed at the Hibiscus / Ruche Phase 1 development in the Dussafu license offshore Gabon. The oil produced at Hibiscus / Ruche is transported by pipeline to the BW Adolo FPSO for processing and storage before offloading to export tankers.