Ithaca Energy’s CEO Steps Down

UK North Sea-focused oil company Ithaca Energy has appointed an interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as Alan Bruce steps down from the role.

Having led Ithaca Energy through a successful IPO and first year as a listed company, Alan Bruce has agreed with the board that he will step down from his role as CEO to pursue new opportunities.

The board will progress with a formal search process to appoint a new CEO as soon as possible.

Until a new CEO is appointed, Iain Lewis will fulfil a dual role of Interim CEO with immediate effect, as well as continuing as Chief Financial Officer, working alongside Gilad Myerson, Executive Chairman and the company’s leadership team.

“I am extremely proud of what Ithaca Energy has accomplished over the past several years, with the company now established as one of the largest independent operators in the UK. Having led the business through its successful IPO, I am leaving with the company in a strong financial and strategic position,” Alan Bruce said.

"The Ithaca Energy Board thank Alan for his hard work and strategic insight over the last two and a half years and wish him well for the future. The search for a new CEO will start as soon as possible,” Gilad Myerson added.