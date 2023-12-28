Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Restarts LNG Loadings from Prelude

(Credit: Shell)
(Credit: Shell)

Shell said on Thursday it has resumed loading liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from its Prelude facility offshore Australia following major maintenance.

The giant floating LNG production facility located some 475 km (300 miles) off the west coast of Australia started maintenance in August following a string of operational issues.

"LNG cargoes have resumed from Shell's Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility following a major facility turnaround commenced in August," a spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Prelude had resumed operations.

"LNG tanker Orion Bohemia has loaded at Prelude ... vessel is now heading away north," said Alex Froley, LNG analyst at data intelligence firm ICIS.

Last loading from Prelude was for the LNG vessel Methane Becki Anne on August 19, he added.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ron Bousso and Marwa Rashad. Editing by Jane Merriman and Tomasz Janowski)

Energy LNG Industry News Activity Asia Gas FLNG Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Pioneering Spirit and Oceanic vessels (Credit: Allseas)

Pioneering Spirit Kicks Off Pipelay Ops for BP’s LNG...
© chungking/Adobe Stock

BlueFloat and Origin Team Up for 1.7GW Offshore Wind...

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Island Offshore Lines Up Long-term Work for Island Condor

Island Offshore Lines Up Long-

Seas of Change: Ports at the Forefront of Energy Transition

Seas of Change: Ports at the F

Shell Restarts LNG Loadings from Prelude

Shell Restarts LNG Loadings fr

TGS Wraps Up 410-Day OBN Survey Campaign Offshore Guyana

TGS Wraps Up 410-Day OBN Surve

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine