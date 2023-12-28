Shell Restarts LNG Loadings from Prelude

Shell said on Thursday it has resumed loading liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from its Prelude facility offshore Australia following major maintenance.

The giant floating LNG production facility located some 475 km (300 miles) off the west coast of Australia started maintenance in August following a string of operational issues.

"LNG cargoes have resumed from Shell's Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility following a major facility turnaround commenced in August," a spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Prelude had resumed operations.

"LNG tanker Orion Bohemia has loaded at Prelude ... vessel is now heading away north," said Alex Froley, LNG analyst at data intelligence firm ICIS.

Last loading from Prelude was for the LNG vessel Methane Becki Anne on August 19, he added.





(Reuters - Reporting by Ron Bousso and Marwa Rashad. Editing by Jane Merriman and Tomasz Janowski)