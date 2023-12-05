Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Vattenfall, BASF Partner on Nordlicht 1 and 2

Iimage courtesy Vattenfall and BASF
Vattenfall and BASF are in advanced and exclusive discussions to partner on the Nordlicht 1 and 2 projects through a sale of 49 percent of the project shares to BASF. Both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formally express their joint ambition. 

The Nordlicht wind park zone is located 85 km north of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea and consists of two separate sites: Nordlicht 1 with a capacity of 980 MW and Nordlicht 2 with 630 MW. Vattenfall develops and constructs the Nordlicht sites. Once fully operational, their combined production is expected to be around 6 terawatt hours (TWh) per year, equal to the electricity consumption of 1.6 million German households.

Signing of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2024. Pending a final investment decision, which is expected in 2025, construction of Nordlicht 1 and 2 will start in 2026. The wind farms are expected to be fully operational in 2028.

