McAllister Towing Releases Its First Sustainability Report

(L to R): Keegan Plaskon, ABS Director, Business Development; Buckley McAllister, Chairman and CEO of McAllister Towing; and Stergios Stamopoulos, ABS Manager, Sustainability; at the 2023 International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans.
McAllister Towing has released its inaugural sustainability report.

ABS specialists worked with McAllister’s team to provide greenhouse gas inventory and sustainability reporting services, calculating the operational carbon intensity and benchmarking the performance of the McAllister fleet of more than 60 vessels, including tugboats, passenger ferries, offshore supply vessels, crew boats and barges in over 13 locations along the U.S. East Coast.

The report covers topics such as McAllister’s fleet profile, emissions reduction strategies, safety culture, community engagement and future goals.

McAllister’s President Brian Buckley McAlllister said: “McAllister has continuously reduced its emissions intensity over 40% in the past 15 years, with innovations in emissions technology, operational controls, along with practical and prudent engineering solutions. McAllister has also taken great strides in restoring coastal properties that were not useable, through remediation of soils with harmful pollutants, reduction of wastes, and recycling of our assets for the success of artificial reefs in U.S. coastal waters.”  

